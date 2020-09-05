Anna McIntosh

McIntosh, Anna

Anna Azzolina McIntosh died peacefully on August 12, 2020, having lived 103 years and having received last rites (the Sacrament of Anointing of The Sick). A Funeral Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church and burial at Memorial Gardens next to her husband were held on August 19, 2020. Father James Elliott O'Neal (Retired Major, US Army), a Cardinal Newman classmate of Anna's son Dave, presided over the services. Granddaughter Madison Marie McIntosh, a professional opera singer, provided traditional Christian hymns and Mass responses. Due to current health restrictions, attendance was necessarily limited to immediate family and a very few close friends.

Anna was a woman of deep Roman Catholic faith, a full commitment to parenthood, a productive career and an unmatched caring for others along with an unrelenting passion for friends and fun.

She was born on May 5, 1917 in Pocahontas, VA, to Sicilian natives and proud New York City transplants, Salvatore Azzolina and Carmella Leone, the fourth of five daughters. She was predeceased by three sisters (Sr. Mary Carmella, OSB; Sr. Mary Samuel, OSB; Julia Azzolina Lovett) and is survived by Pauline Azzolina Young.

The premature death of her Mom when Anna was five years old necessitated Salvatore to enroll all five girls as resident students at Villa Madonna Academy in Covington, KY, for a few years. Salvatore moved the family to West Palm Beach in Anna's pre-teen years, renting a house in the 400 block of 8th Street.

While her Dad owned and operated "The Campus Shop", across from the arch of Palm Beach High School, Anna attended St. Ann School and graduated from its high school in 1936.

Two years later, Anna began a 40-year marriage with William C. "Mc" McIntosh of Moultrie, GA, with a wedding at St. Ann Church on June 27, 1938. They lived in Jacksonville, Moultrie and Miami briefly but settled permanently in West Palm Beach at the end of the 1940's. Mc died in 1978, after he and Anna had raised Mary Anne McIntosh Maraist (Robert, MD, deceased) and Dave (Leslie M. Ritch). Anna and Mc were grandparents to 12 and great-grandparents to a few more.

Following a few office assignments, Anna served for 30 years as an administrative assistant and office manager with Independent Life Insurance Company, retiring in 1981. During Mary Anne and Dave's school years, their Mom volunteered for just about every school activity that occurred. Anna was truly a "Second Mom" to scores of her kids' friends, transporting them, feeding them, helping with homework and comforting them when necessary.

Anna loved gardening, played tennis twice a week until the second half of her 8th decade and enjoyed fully-costumed ballroom dancing until the second half of her 9th decade. She joined friends in making rosaries for military personnel and dined with the same close friends every Friday night for some 30 years.

Fully-prepared and welcoming her passing, Anna told Mary Anne and Dave often that she was "so anxious to get to Heaven…to be with my parents, my sisters, your Dad and our friends – and to see God, the angels and the saints".

Those who knew Anna admired her, respected her, loved her and miss her.

For any who wish to remember Anna with a charitable donation, the family requests that you send those to Historic St. Ann Church.



