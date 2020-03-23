|
Anna Meckstroth, 89, a resident of Lake Clarke Shores for over 50 years, entered the gates of heaven March 21, 2020. Anna was born in La Gloria, Cuba. Her dream of coming to the U.S.A. became a reality when--at age 19--Lou and Harriet Sheerwood sponsored her. She graduated from Palm Beach High School and then cosmetology school. She met Dr. Spencer Meckstroth, an optometrist, while he was stationed in the Air Force in West Palm Beach. After marrying, they lived in Ohio for 10 years. They have been married for 63 years. Anna loved fiercely: Jesus, her family and friends, and this country. She helped start a Spanish church, went on mission trips, and taught Sunday school. Anna was predeceased by her four brothers (Manuel, Joe, Byron, and Donald Vazquez) and sister (Dorothy Vazquez). She is survived by her husband; two sons, Clyde and Steve Meckstroth (both doctors); daughter Janet Alessi (a local teacher and occasional writer for The Palm Beach Post); niece Miriam Vitale, who was like a daughter to her; beloved grandchildren (Megan Meckstroth, Jordan Alessi, Hannah Cravens, Zachary Meckstroth, Hillary Maynor, Christina Matthews, and Stefany Meckstroth), great-grandchildren (Haydn and Carter Maynor and Carson Cravens); nieces and nephews, her loving caretaker Yanet Rivero; and treasured friends. Due to the coronavirus, there will be a graveside service only for family and close friends at Hillcrest Memorial, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach 33405, at 1:00PM Tuesday, March 24. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Church, 1101 S. Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
