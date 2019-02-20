DENTON, Anna Sue It is with sadness that the family of Anna Sue Denton announces her passing on February 13, 2019, in Marietta, Georgia, at the age of 83. Anna Sue was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Billy Ross, and their son, Darin (Dawn). Anna Sue will be lovingly remembered by sons, Les (Holly) and David (Phyllis) and daughter, Robin (Jeffrey). Anna Sue loved being "Nana" to her 11 grandchildren: Bethany (d'd), Colleen (d'd), Courtney, Brian, Lindsey, Dalton, Victoria, Taylor, Antonio, Emily and Dominick. The family is thrilled with the blessing of the birth of Nana's first great-granddaughter, Raelynn, born twenty-four hours after Nana passed. Anna Sue graduated from Palm Beach Junior College, worked in Good Samaritan Hospital (WPB) nursery for six years, and then in Dr. Adkin's medical office (WPB) for 20 years. She was a member of and volunteered in the Northwood Baptist Church nursery for over 50 years. There will be a family gathering Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia to celebrate Anna Sue's long, rich life. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary