LASOFF, Annabel F.
Annabel F. Lasoff (Neustadt) of Hull and Milton, MA and Palm Beach, FL. Entered into rest in Florida on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 95.
Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Bella (Backer) Neustadt. She was predeceased by her two brothers, the late Herman and Roland Neustadt.
Beloved wife of the late Allen Lasoff. Devoted mother of Robert Lasoff and his wife Denise, and the late Samuel Lasoff and the late Rosanne Lasoff Erieg. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Erieg, Allen Lasoff, Arielle Lasoff, Karisa Lasoff and Shaina Lasoff.
No one could stop Annabel from doing the things she loved, the things that made her happy. She was a force of nature, nothing short of a world traveller, a stellar cards player, and a passionate gardener. Not to mention, Annabel was a fashionista; she frequented the nail salon, beauty parlor, and her closet filled with designer clothes.
Throughout the years, Annabel looked forward to her summers at the beach house in Hull, which she shared with her family and grandchildren. She took morning swims, spent evenings reading on the back porch, and nights dining out with friends and family. And when the weather got cold, Annabel would find her way back to Palm Beach, where she enjoyed spending time with her Florida friends and going to Kravitz's. Nonetheless, she always looked forward to going back to Hull the following summer.
No matter where Annabel was, she always found herself surrounded by friends. Her eagerness to live life to the fullest, while sharing her stories along the way, will be forever missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Sunday, February 9 at 10:00AM, followed by burial at the park.
Memorial observance will be at the home of Robert and Denise Lasoff following burial until 4:00PM.
Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or online at (www.dana-farber.org).
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020