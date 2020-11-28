Annalea J. Logan

Annalea J. Logan, age 89, passed away on November 24th, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Otis R. Logan. She leaves behind her children, Janice Remacle, Edie Christopher and Randy Logan and her four wonderful grandchildren, Bradley, Kirstin, Scott and Matt. She was a longtime member of Northwood Baptist and Village Baptist Churches. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 4th at Dorsey E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home Lake Worth, Fl 33461. Family will receive guests an hour before the service.



