1/1
Annalea J. Logan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annalea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annalea J. Logan
Annalea J. Logan, age 89, passed away on November 24th, 2020. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Otis R. Logan. She leaves behind her children, Janice Remacle, Edie Christopher and Randy Logan and her four wonderful grandchildren, Bradley, Kirstin, Scott and Matt. She was a longtime member of Northwood Baptist and Village Baptist Churches. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 4th at Dorsey E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home Lake Worth, Fl 33461. Family will receive guests an hour before the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
01:00 PM
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
5619643772
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved