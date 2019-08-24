Home

Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Anne Harmon
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Anne Keane Harmon


1923 - 2019
Anne Keane Harmon Obituary
Harmon, Anne Keane
Anne Keane Harmon passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Boynton Beach, Florida on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at the age of 96. Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Mary C. and John J. Keane. Anne was a longtime resident of Scarsdale, New York. For the past 41 years she resided at Quail Ridge Golf and Country Club in Boynton Beach, FLorida.
Anne is survived by six children. Barbara Curry James of Sun Valley, Idaho and Indian Wells, California; Bernard F. Curry III of Rye, New York and Sun Valley, Idaho, and his wife Cynthia, grandchildren Bo, Jack and Jesse; Nancy Curry O'Shaughnessy of Tarrytown, New York; Diane Trimper of Jupiter, Florida and Sun Valley, Idaho, and her husband, John, granddaughters Alexandra and Kate; Robin Curry Bernacchia of Sleepy Hollow, New York, granddaughter Andrea; Leigh Curry Young of Mt. Kisco, New York, grandson Ryan and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Claude Harmon Sr. Also preceding her in death were her brother John H. Keane, her infant son, Bernard F. Curry, and grandson, Michael Pasquale.
A memorial service in celebration of Anne's life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at Lorne and Sons Funeral Home 745 N.E 6th Ave. (North Federal Highway), Delray Beach, Florida. Burial will be in Holy Mount Cemetery in Eastchester, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to (). Please visit www.LorneandSons.com to sign the online register book and send condolences.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 24 to Oct. 6, 2019
