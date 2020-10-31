1/1
Anne Woehle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Woehle
Anne Woehle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles William Woehle, passed away peacefully August 16, 2020. Born December 26, 1954, Anne dedicated her life to bringing people to Christ through music. She was a minister of music, worship leader and music teacher for most of her life.
Anne is survived by her loving sister, Adrienne Woehle Hall, brother-in-law Richard Hall and her adoring nieces, Ashley Hall and Caitlin Hall.
A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held 1:00PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 701 Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33486.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1100 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33432
5613958787
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved