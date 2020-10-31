Anne Woehle

Anne Woehle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles William Woehle, passed away peacefully August 16, 2020. Born December 26, 1954, Anne dedicated her life to bringing people to Christ through music. She was a minister of music, worship leader and music teacher for most of her life.

Anne is survived by her loving sister, Adrienne Woehle Hall, brother-in-law Richard Hall and her adoring nieces, Ashley Hall and Caitlin Hall.

A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held 1:00PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 701 Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33486.



