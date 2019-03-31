|
|
ALLISON, Annette Mrs. Annette DiGrazia Allison, 80, passed away peacefully on March 19 at Trustbridge Hospice in West Palm Beach, Florida. Annette was born on July 9, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Bernice DiGrazia. Annette was married (49 years) to her childhood sweetheart, J. Richard Allison Sr. (deceased 2011). Survivors include sons: J. Richard Allison, Jr., John Allison, Robert and wife Sandra Allison; daughter- in-law: Jennifer Pritchett; grandchildren: Zachary, Emma, Blake, and Jackson Allison. Amber and husband Bryon Burk; sisters: Bartholmae Hershman and Michele Townsend; brother: Thomas DiGrazia; niece: Stephanie Hershman; and nephew: Joseph DiGrazia. Per Annette's request, and in lieu of flowers, we ask that a small donation be made for the benefit of her beloved grandson Zachary Allison. Zachary suffers from the life threatening disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Donations can be made at: (www.gofundme.com/disability-freedom-home-for-zachary). A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 11:00AM at St. Edwards Church in Palm Beach, Florida.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 31, 2019