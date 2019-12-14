|
Engelhardt, Annette Helen
She loved Shakespeare, Dickens and the Chicago Cubs.
Mother, grandmother, wife, educator and baseball fan, Annette Engelhardt died Friday December 6, 2019, at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago at age 90.
Annette, who told tales of lugging a cello on the streetcar to get to classes at the University of Illinois Chicago campus on Navy Pier, gave up her career as a Chicago Public School Teacher in the 1950s to marry and raise three children, but she never gave up her love of literature, theater, film and learning, a love that lives on in her three children and seven grandchildren. She continued to teach as a substitute and to volunteer in children's theater even as she worked in her husband's wholesale meat business in Chicago, dedicating long hours as secretary, bookkeeper, organizer and co-worrier in chief.
She led a lifetime devoted to family, friends and charitable work, but saved her greatest performance for motherhood.
Perhaps the most eloquent statement can be summed up in these simple words: Annette was a great mom and grandmother. Whether it was helping her children write an English paper or encouraging them to choose their own paths while trying not to be too pushy, Annette was someone you could always count on. She negotiated family disagreements, pursued happiness and prepared for all major holidays, even if the dog did eat the entire roast that one time.
She received a bachelor's degree in 1951 from the University of Illinois at Champaign, and a master's degree in 1973 from Northeastern Illinois University.
For years, she volunteered to sort books for the annual Chicago-area Brandeis University Used Book Sale, becoming adept at identifying first editions. Even in her later years, as her health deteriorated, she kept organizing family photos dating back to the 1930s.
She spent winters in Florida since the 1980s at the Fountains west of Lake Worth and in Juno Beach.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Sheldon.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Richard Stern) of Chicago; sons, Henry (Diane Briere de l'Isle) of Cardiff, Wales; and Joel (Donna Kamp) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; and seven grandchildren, Leah Stern and Damien (Elena Fuetsch), Adrian (Kelsea Shaver), Shanna, Tara, David and Emily Engelhardt.
Funeral and burial, by Lakeview Funeral Home, were held Wednesday December 11, 2019, at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation in Evanston, IL, or the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, AL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019