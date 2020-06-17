Annette Karp

KARP, ANNETTE

Rest in peace, Annette Greenfield Karp, after 101 years filled with love and joyful moments with family and friends. Born January 10, 1919, the year women were granted the right to vote, you experienced so many changes, but you rode along with all of them, until you passed peacefully in your sleep on June 5, 2020. You often said you had a wonderful life, blessed with a 60-year marriage to the love of your life, Abraham E. Karp (deceased July 2, 2000), loving children, grandchildren, extended family and many life-long friends.

Annette was born in New York City to immigrant parents from Mogilev-Podolsk, Ukraine, and grew up in the Bronx. She received a BA in Economics from Hunter College in 1941, a rare accomplishment for a woman at that time. After marriage, Annette and Abe moved to Aberdeen, MD, where Abe began a career with the federal government at the Aberdeen Proving Ground. In Aberdeen they started their family in a neighborhood where lifetime friendships were formed. They were instrumental in founding the Harford Jewish Center and held the first Sunday school in their home. Annette began work as a social worker in foster care for the State of Maryland. In 1963, they relocated to Bethesda, MD, where Annette continued as a social worker until retirement to Florida in the early 1970s. Annette volunteered in the community and at the Flagler Museum, where she was a docent for over 10 years. While in her 80s, she was selected as an Ombudsman for the State of Florida, investigating complaints regarding assisted living facilities. Her brother, Morris Greenfield and numerous relatives lived close by, as did her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. Family time was always treasured.

Abe and Annette traveled extensively, visiting more than 40 countries. They both had a thirst for knowledge and culture. Annette attended lectures at the Mandel JCC and "Senior Summer School" programs throughout the country, as well as theater shows, ballets and museums. At age 96, she gave up driving her bright red car and moved from her home in Boynton Beach to Mangrove Bay in Jupiter to be close to her daughter. At 100 years old, she was still winning at Black Jack. She did her crossword puzzles every morning and loved having a martini or manhattan at happy hour. Everyone remembers her infectious smile. Annette was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law, cousin, friend, confidante and role model. Her joie de vivre will continue to live in the hearts of us all. She is survived by son, Dr. Robert Karp (Alexandra Karp), daughter, Karen (Kayla) Willson (David Willson), grandchildren: Adam Laten Willson, Andrea (Rain) Willson (Paul Holmes), Chris Karp (Maria Khader), Dodi Karp (Kendra Karp), Mike Karp (Nancy Karp), great-grandchildren: Max, Gus and Sam Karp and many loving relatives and friends.



