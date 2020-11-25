Annette McIntosh Stubbs

Annette McIntosh Stubbs passed away from natural causes on November 21, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband, Sid; her three children; and her friend, Bonnie Detchon, all of whom have been blessed by their relationship with her.

She is survived by daughters Melanie Chitwood (Scott) of Lancaster, South Carolina; Natalie Isaac of Norman, Oklahoma; and son, Scott Stubbs (Margaret) of Brooklyn, New York; and her grandchildren: Zachary and Tyler Chitwood, and Christiana and Matthew Haynes.

Annette was born on February 7, 1938, and grew up in Pahokee, FL. In 1960, she graduated from Florida State University where she was recognized as the Outstanding Senior Woman. She married Sid and they moved to the Opheim, Montana Air Force Station. During that time Annette taught in the high school and played piano for the local church. They left Montana for Gainesvile, FL. Annette worked as a social worker while Sid earned a law degree.

They moved to West Palm Beach where Annette became involved with a number of civic organizations: The Berry Bucket, The Center for Family Services, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, and PEO, for which she served a two-year term as president. When she wasn't volunteering, she and Sid were avid hikers and travelers, taking the family on many trips to England, France and Italy. She started her own interior design business and more recently served as a docent for the Palm Beach Historical Society where her love of history flourished. Later in life, she renewed her love of art, becoming an accomplished pastel and watercolor painter.

Annette devoted herself to her children and grandchildren and was very involved in their lives, taking trips to their homes and enjoying family gatherings at Chateau Annette in North Carolina. She will be remembered for her laughter, kindness, generosity, creativity and feisty spirit. As someone once said, she was "beautiful fun."

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palm Beach Gardens. A memorial will be scheduled for a later date.



