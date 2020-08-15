Mitchell, AnnetteAnnette J. Mitchell (88) fell asleep in the Lord surrounded by her immediate family on August 11, 2020.Warm, generous, wise, cute as a button, an active and interested listener, always radiating an aura of acceptance and kindness, Annette J. Mitchell graced the lives of all she met -- her children, grandchildren, relatives, and many, many friends. She bore the tragedies in her life (the loss of two husbands, a son, and a grandson) with a virtuosic dignity and grace. "No matter what," she always said, "I have lived a great life." She persisted with a perpetually sunny outlook on life while having the ability to speak the truth without being rude or mean. Born to Kytherian Greeks on April 20, 1932 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, she married John Bellas (1930-1964) in 1950. After his passing in 1964, Annette moved from West Virginia to West Palm Beach the following year reinventing herself from a stay-at-home mom to an accomplished and beloved English teacher at the University of Palm Beach for over thirty years. In 1968, she married Edward Mitchell (1936-2014), with whom she owned and operated Continental Florists on Okeechobee Blvd. -- also for over thirty years. After retirement, Annette worked with the Adult Literacy Project teaching adults how to read.A buoyant member of St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Annette sang soprano in its choir for over fifty-five years while serving as treasurer. One of her greatest joys was singing in the choir with her beautiful and talented granddaughter Stephanie. Annette's voice was lovely to the end; everyone who knew her remarked she never sounded old.A connoisseur of American cinema, she often parried witty arguments on the TCM discussion boards.Annette's family include son Dr. Alexander Bellas, his wife Rano, children, Stephanie, Andrew, and Entheos (1988-2020); son John Bellas (1956-1996); daughter Kalliope Bellesis and her partner Jolyn Smith; step-son Kalon Mitchell, his wife Beth Mitchell, son Patrick, wife Sara, and daughter Tallulah; step-daughter Rima Hea, her husband Bob Hea and their children William and Shannon Hea; and God-Children Michael Miller, Karen Helstrom, Edward Angelo Nichols, and Anora Pyatigorskaya.So kind and loving, and what a hoot!, Annette J. Mitchell will be dearly missed by the many who had the good fortune to know her.May her memory be eternal.Due to Covid, A Celebration of Life will be held at some time in the future.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church Choir (or Church), 110 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL, 33405 (Annette Mitchell in the memo space).