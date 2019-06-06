MILLER, Annette Yaffey Annette Yaffey Miller passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at home with her family. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, William A. Miller, and her partner of 15 years, Saul Hanin. She is lovingly remembered by her son William A. Miller, Jr. and his wife Helen; their children Michelle and Will; her daughter Sharon Lemstrom and her husband Roger; their children Eric, Kyle, and Alyse; and her daughter Kim Brabon and her husband Jerry; their children Melissa, Katie and Julie (deceased). She was cherished by her ten great-grandchildren. Her children welcome family and friends to unite in a celebration of her life at the Juno Beach Town Center, 340 Ocean Dr, from 2PM-4PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Join us as we toast her memory, her magical spirit, and the love she shared with each and every one she touched. In lieu of flowers, Ann requested donations to The Loggerhead Marinelife Center and/or the Palm Beach County Retired Educators Association. Memorial Donations can be made by designating, In Memory of Annette Miller, to Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Attention Luisa Frasco, 14200 U.S. Hwy. 1, Juno Beach FL, 33408 or at (www.marinelife.org). Palm Beach County Retired Educators Association, Attention Janet Ford, 715 Beech Road, West Palm Beach FL, 33409. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary