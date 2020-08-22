Annie Duncan

Duncan, Annie

Annie Agatha Duncan, 95, of Palm Bay-Melbourne, born March 18, 1925, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 from old age, when she went home to be with the Lord. She lived a wonderful, cheerful religious life. She was featured with her husband, Rev. Elisha Duncan, in an article entitled, "The DNA Link" in the Palm Beach Post on June 14, 2000. Born in Jamaica, she emigrated to the Bronx where she received a Nurse's Aide certificate from Fordham University and worked in the garment industry and nursing while raising her family. She is remembered lovingly by her husband, 8 children, 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is entombed at Fountainhead Memorial Park in Palm Bay.



