MEAD, Anthony Allen Anthony Allen Mead, 71, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Mead was born in Rock Island, IL to the late Marjorie and Harry Mead. After graduating Kemper Military Academy in 1969, he joined the Navy and volunteered to become a corpsman as a member of Marble Mountain MAG-16 "Flyin Doc's." He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor for his service. After many years with the Palm Beach Medical Examiner's Office, he retired in 2010 as Operations Manager. He also taught crime scene procedures at a local college in West Palm Beach, FL and was a leader of the Youth Group Explorers. Tony is survived by his three children: Lisa Mead Wickham, Timothy A. Mead (Hope) and Andrew M. Mead (Kara) together with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margo Staton, sister-in-law Laura J. Mead and niece Cindy Staton. Tony was cremated at Crossville Memorial in Tennessee. A graveside memorial will be held at the Royal Palm Funeral Home and Cemetery at 5601 Greenwood Ave., West Palm Beach, FL on March 11, 2019 at 11:00AM. Any contributions to s in his honor would be appreciated. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary