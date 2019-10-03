|
|
Boglioli, Anthony
Tony Boglioli, a titan of the financial industry, passed away this week in his Boynton Beach home at the age of 72. Born in The Bronx in 1947 from a poor family steeped in Italian-American and Albanian-American heritage, Tony overcame incredible odds to become one of Wall Street's most important figures in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Tony rose from the lowest position at the American Stock Exchange to eventually become their Vice Chairman of The Board of Directors, something no other person accomplished in the organization's history. Throughout his illustrious career, he worked closely with luminaries such as Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, Howard Schultz, Elaine Chao, and President Gerald Ford. He is survived by his son, daughter, grandchildren, and many loving friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019