DeDi, Anthony

Anthony DeDi, 28, of Lake Worth, died, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1991 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Anthony was raised by his mother, Brenda DeDi, his father, Scott DeDi, Jr., and his step-mother, Catherine DeDi. He attended schools in Coral Springs, Boynton Beach, and Wellington, FL. He graduated from Wellington High School in 2009, where he was an excellent student, and was on the varsity wrestling team. He went to the University of South Florida and Palm Beach State College. He graduated with a nursing degree and was working as a registered nurse at West Boca Medical Center at the time of his death. He was extremely well liked and won the Daisy award for his care of his patients, who loved him.

Anthony was a funny, charismatic man. He had a knack for writing creative funny short stories. He was into skateboarding and wake boarding when he was a kid as well as going hunting with his father. He liked listening to music, watching movies, and fishing.

Anthony is survived by his mother, Brenda DeDi, his father, Scott DeDi, Jr., his step-mother, Catherine DeDi, and his sister, Amanda DeDi. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, George and Diane Sleight of Margate, FL, his paternal grandmother, Joyce DeDi of Boynton Beach, FL, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Palms West Funeral Home in Royal Palm Beach, FL. The funeral will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 with the doors opening at 6:00PM and the service to start at 7:00PM. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 20 to July 21, 2019