FRITZ Jr., Anthony E. With great sadness we announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) E. Fritz Jr. on Feb. 16, 2019 at the age of 85. The last of his family. He is proceeded in death by brothers: Pete (Edna), Leander, Alfred "Bruce", Herbert. Sisters: Rose Messier, Viola Flood, Mary Smith, Betty Bradshaw & Ann Fritz. Tony was born in the small town of Lake Worth on April 15, 1933. He attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Lake Worth High. He joined the Navy and was Honorably discharged in 1953. He married Nancy P. Hughes shortly after and began his own family of 9. Their children are Tony III (Cathy) 5- children, Joni (Dan) -2, Carol (Danny) -3, Kevin Joseph, Michael -1, Bernadette -2, Mark (Maureen) -4, John (Cathy) -5, Nancy (Bill) -2, and 24 grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his wife Nancy P. Fritz, and sons Kevin Joseph and Michael Fritz along with grandchildren James Fritz and Lil' Tony Fritz IV. We All Love You Dad. AMEN Aprill 15, 1933 - February 16, 2019. Viewing Thursday Feb. 21, 2019 at Dorsey E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home 3041 Kirk Rd. Lake Worth, Fl. 33461. (561) 964-3772 From 6:00PM-8:00PM Funeral Friday Feb. 22, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church: 1000 W. Lantana Fl. 33462 at 10:00AM. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 21, 2019