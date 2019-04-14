The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony GOVEKAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony F. GOVEKAR Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony F. GOVEKAR Jr. Obituary
GOVEKAR, Jr., Anthony F. Anthony "Tony" Govekar, Jr., age 72, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Johnstown, PA and moved to Miami, FL as a baby. Tony graduated from Miami High School and attended the University of Florida. Tony worked for FPL for 25 years in the Industrial Relations Department. Tony was an avid golfer and loved all sports. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pam, daughter Holly, her fiancé Shawn Sterling, brother Dennis, sisters-in-law Susan Francis (Tom) and Linda Strappazon (Gary), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents Agnes and Anthony Govekar. A Visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 11:00AM to 12:00PM followed by a Memorial Service from 12:00PM to 12:30PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. Reception following the service at Carmine's Coal Fired Pizza, 4575 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now