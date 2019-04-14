|
GOVEKAR, Jr., Anthony F. Anthony "Tony" Govekar, Jr., age 72, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Johnstown, PA and moved to Miami, FL as a baby. Tony graduated from Miami High School and attended the University of Florida. Tony worked for FPL for 25 years in the Industrial Relations Department. Tony was an avid golfer and loved all sports. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pam, daughter Holly, her fiancé Shawn Sterling, brother Dennis, sisters-in-law Susan Francis (Tom) and Linda Strappazon (Gary), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents Agnes and Anthony Govekar. A Visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 11:00AM to 12:00PM followed by a Memorial Service from 12:00PM to 12:30PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. Reception following the service at Carmine's Coal Fired Pizza, 4575 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019