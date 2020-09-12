1/1
Anthony J. Puma
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Puma, Anthony J.
Anthony J. Puma "Tony", 84, passed away peacefully Friday, September 4, 2020 at home in Palm Beach Gardens, FL; with his loving wife and children by his side.
Tony was born in New York City, NY January 26, 1936, the son of the late Vincenzo and Guisippina Puma. He graduated from Dewitt Clinton High School, received a BA from Fordham University and a degree in law from St. John's University.
Tony was a prominent attorney, who had a very successful law practice in both the Bronx and Westchester County for more than 50 years; he had the distinguished honor to be admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court. In addition, he developed and owned both commercial and residential real estate.
In 1965 Tony married the love of his life Ann Denaro Puma. He leaves behind his fond memories to be cherished by his wife of 55 years, his beloved three children, Vincent Puma, Anthony Puma, Jr. (Angela), and Joann Pfaffenberger (Walter II); his two grandchildren whom he adored, Walter III and Emma; his sister Marie Fortunato; and numerous nephews, nieces and extended family.
Tony was a small man in stature with a larger than life personality. His bright smile, kindness, and sense of humor will always be remembered. Tony enjoyed golf, travel and socializing with family and friends. He resided in Irvington-on-Hudson, NY most of his married life and was a longtime member of the Ardsley Country Club in Westchester, NY, and the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
A private Catholic requiem mass was celebrated on September 8, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Tony to Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation (www.nchcf.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved