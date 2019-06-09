|
REICH, Anthony J. Anthony J. Reich, of Hobe Sound, passed away on May 29, 2019. He was 71. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend. He was a graduate of Palm Beach High School, class of 1965 and FAU. Tony loved everything about the water; he was part of a special group of fishermen called the Jetty Conchs. He was a highly respected MAI commercial real estate appraiser. He is preceded in death by his brother Ricky, and his parents Richard and Connie Reich. He is survived by his sister Catherine Perry, and his wife of fifty years Gretchen, and, his son David, his wife Jamie, and their children; Lyla and Bou; his daughter Cary Shea, her husband Brian, and their children Alexa and Lily.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 9, 2019