Dalessio, Anthony Michael
Anthony Michael Dalessio, of Little Club, Tequesta, FL, and formerly of Cleveland, OH, died at home peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was 95.
Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Mandato) Dalessio. Anthony graduated from Collinwood High School in Cleveland with the Class of 1942. After high school, Anthony enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and proudly served his country during WWII. He was honorably discharged on September 28, 1945. After his honorable discharge, Anthony went to work as a grocery store manager, a position he held until 1973. After leaving the grocery industry, Anthony went to work with his brother as a carpenter while also starting his own lawn mowing business. In 1993, Anthony sold his business and went to work as a security officer and was later promoted to chief security officer. Anthony retired in 2016 at the age of 92.
In his spare time, Anthony enjoyed being active. He was athletic and loved to play golf. Anthony was a shortstop and boxer while in the service, played football through his 20's and baseball and hockey until he was in his 50's. He played guitar and with his two brothers formed the Mickey Del Trio, performing in nightclubs and private functions. He and his wife enjoyed going out dancing and cruising. The most important part of Anthony's life was spending time with his family, golfing and dancing. In that order.
Anthony was easy going, happy, a sharp dresser, hardworking and everyone loved him. His kindness, generosity and loyalty are part of his legacy that continues through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.
Anthony was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Mary (Forcht) Dalessio, with whom he shared 69 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of Robert Anthony Dalessio and his wife Cynthia of Jupiter, FL, and Mary Ann Born and her husband Jeffery of Hingham, MA. Anthony was the loving grandfather of Kelli Lee Nicholson of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Lori Elizabeth Schinsing and her husband Eric of Houston, TX, Sarah Elizabeth Choi and her husband Eugene of Roswell, GA, Jeffery Joseph Born and his wife Katherine of Danville, CA, Megan Patrice Kittinger and her husband Brian Smith of Hingham, MA, Logan Anthony Dalessio of West Palm Beach, FL, the late Robert Anthony Dalessio II of West Palm Beach, FL, and step-grandfather of Christie Pitt of Jupiter, FL. He was the loving great-grandfather of Cedella Ann Schinsing and Marlee Anne Schinsing of Houston, TX, Brittani Lee Nicholson of Timberlake, OH, Harold Timothy Nicholson II of Manchester, TN, Elijah Felix Choi and Benjamin Isaac Choi of Roswell, GA, Andrew Philip and Sophia Elizabeth Born of Danville, CA, Madeline Ruth Kittinger and Ezekiel Caleb Kittinger of Hingham, MA. Anthony was the loving great-great-grandfather of Makenzii Lee Latham of Timberlake, OH, Harold Timothy Nicholson III and Ella Hope Nicholson, both of Manchester, TN. Anthony was the dear brother of Michael Angelo Dalessio and his wife Ann (Palumbo) of Loxahatchee, FL and the late Richard Albert Dalessio and his surviving wife Joann (Kavulis) of Juno Beach, FL. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Anthony's name to the any young family who have suffered a loss from covid19. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Anthony's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting (www.Keohane.com) and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.