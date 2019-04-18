Home

Anthony William JONES Sr.

Anthony William JONES Sr. Obituary
JONES, Sr., Anthony William Anthony "Tony" William Jones, Sr., passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Monrovia, MD at the age of 67. Tony, born in Rochester, PA and formerly of Delray Beach, FL will be remembered and survived by his wife Bonnie, son Anthony Jr. and daughter Chazzten. He will be fondly remembered by his brothers Shelton, Dexter, Ivan, and Oren. Tony will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. A public viewing will be held on Friday, April 19, from 1:00PM to 5:00PM, at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462. Flowers and condolences can also be addressed to Brown's Funeral Home. A Funeral Service in memory of Tony will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 2:30PM, at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 40 N.W. 4th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Interment will be held on Monday, April 22, at 10:15AM, at South Florida National Cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 18, 2019
