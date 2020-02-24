|
|
Sodano, Antonio
Antonio "Tony" Sodano, of Lantana, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home on February 16, 2020 at the age of 67. Born in Naples, Italy, to Salvatore and Grazia "Grace" Sodano, he spent his formative years in southern Italy. Tony immigrated to Massachusetts with his family when he was a teenager, settling in Worcester. After getting married, he relocated to Florida and was a resident of Palm Beach County for the past 38 years.
In his 20s, he found his true passion in watch repair, successfully opening his own business and perfecting his craft for over four decades. Tony was an avid golfer, fisherman, and card player. He also enjoyed woodworking, and car repair. He was a member of Saint Luke Catholic Church.
Tony is survived by Eleanor "Ellie" Lazaro Sodano, his wife of 39 years; children Antony Sodano, Gina Sodano (Hank Pfeffer), Angela Sodano, Salvatore Sodano (Carolina), and Maria Sodano; siblings Pina Gosselin (Joseph), Armando Sodano (Christine), and Pasquale Sodano (Alexandra); five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Services are private.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020