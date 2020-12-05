1/
Archer and Paula Adams
Archer "Jarry" "A.J." Jarrett Adams III, and his wife Paula White Adams, both 76, of Boca Raton, passed away the weekend of November 13, 2020; together as always. They are survived by their daughter Melissa L. Adams, granddaughter Brandi L. Katz and her husband Sean B. Katz, Jarry's sister Lisa Adams Bush and her husband Daryl G. Bush, and Paula's cousin Sally L. James. Jarry was born in San Antonio, TX and Paula was born in Lake Fenton, MI. He was a cowboy at heart, yet the water was also always in his soul. They met at Seacrest High School and then temporarily parted ways for college, yet it didn't take long to be reunited and married at Cason United Methodist Church. Jarry had deep, longstanding community ties to Delray Beach. He eventually took over the family business, Adams Chevrolet Company (all the while answering the lure of the sea). Paula was instrumental in helping to integrate Seacrest during trying times, she was the first patient care volunteer for what became Hospice By the Sea and was beloved by all. She later became heavily involved in the Palm Beach Watercolor Society. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. Water brought them, kept them, and takes them together on their next journey. They will forever be deeply missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Memoriam can be made to either:
Palm Beach Watercolor Society
c/o Jimmy Walker
6442 Emerald Breeze Way
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
or
Friends of the Loxahatchee Refuge
P.O. Box 6777
Delray Beach, FL 33482.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
