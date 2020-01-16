|
Beaver, Arden
December 12, 1938 - January 8, 2020
Arden "Art" Beaver, beloved husband of Dee Beaver and amazing Dad to Cindy Beaver Tomasini of California, Arthur Beaver and wife Debbie of Loxahatchee, Carol Garza and husband Henry of West Palm Beach, and Kenneth Beaver of Wellington, one step daughter; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Beaver moved from Stroudsburg, PA, in the early 1970's where he started his milk career and continued that career with his wife Dee in Florida at Busy Beavers Dairy until 2013 when he retired.
Mr. Beaver will be greatly missed by many friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020