MILLER, Arden N. Arden N. Miller, age 84, of North Palm Beach, Florida passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a long illness. She was born Arden Claire Nolan in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 1934 to John Nolan and Vivian Symanski Nolan Hansen. She was the oldest of 3 daughters; Marlene Peters and Judy Bates predecease her. Following graduation from Oshkosh (WI) High School and Oshkosh Technical College, she married at an early age and had two children, Cynthia Richards (Stewart) of North Palm Beach and Greg Miller (Susan) of Ponte Vedra Beach and in 1967 adopted Tony Miller, who predeceased her in 2018. In 1972, she married John C. (Jack) Miller, who passed away in 1981 and then married Leo Havey in 1986, who passed away in 1998. She is survived by her surrogate daughter/nurse Rosie Eltonhead and son-in-law Robert Armstrong. She was a wonderful grandmother to Jenna Miller Houser (Andy) of St. Johns, Alden Miller (Liddy) of Kansas City, Jonathon Richards of Denver, Laura Richards Milligan (Chris) of Madison CT, and Timothy and Adam Richards of Los Angeles, and great-grandmother to Zoe and Ripley Miller, and Oliver and Oakley Milligan. She was a dear aunt to 10 nieces and nephews in Wisconsin. Arden was a Founding Member of Lost Tree Club where she was an avid bridge player and golfer and a Life Member of the Jupiter Medical Center Auxiliary since 1977. She was a devout Catholic and grew in her faith as a member of the Lost Tree Chapel Women's Bible Study. She was a good friend and citizen, supporting our soldiers and veterans, as well as an ardent Green Bay Packer fan. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church at 11AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 (Flag Day). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to local veterans organizations, Lost Tree Chapel or St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 13, 2019