Rodriguez Parra, Aristides
Aristides Rodriguez Parra, age 99, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020 with his adoring daughter, niece and son by his side. He was born in Pinar del Rio, Cuba and moved to the United States, specifically West Palm Beach in 1962, where he raised his family and worked for the Palm Beach County Road and Bridge Department. He was a very decent and honest father and forever my brother and I will be grateful that he was our father. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Ada.
Aristides loved spending time with his friends and family playing cards and dominoes late into the night. He also enjoyed his cigars, desserts and having his beloved cats by his side until his last days.
He is survived by his daughter Tamara and her family, his son Lorenzo and his family and his niece Tamara 2 (as he always called her) and her family in Cuba.
He will be laid to rest beside his loving wife at a private family interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park, West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, 3200 N. Military Trail #3100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 in Aristides' memory.
The family would like to personally thank all of his caregivers, doctors and nurses for taking such good care of our father. We love you.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020