Mrs. Arjesta Seymoure-Jackson was born on December 6, 1926 and died on November 2, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Melvin Jr., Deborah, Pamela Baker (Lawrence), Gregory and Diedra Wilson (Michael), brother Deacon Alton Seymoure, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Vivan Jackson, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Viewing will be at Shuler's Funeral Home from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, November 8, 2019 and the Funeral services will be 11:00AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at New Day Covenant Life Church of God In Christ, 1044 West 10th Street, Riviera Beach, FL 33404.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
