Arlene Lockshin

Lockshin, Arlene
April 18, 1927 - August 28, 2020
Arlene "Tinny" Tamarkin Lockshin, 93, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 after a long and happy life that was taken away by coronavirus. Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Arlene and her adoring husband Bert spent a wonderful 63 years together before his death. Arlene and Bert were best friends and took amazing care of each other. Arlene was an excellent mother to Carol, caring mother-in-law to Jack Adelson and fun-loving grandmother to Jeff (Erica) and Paul (Jamie) Adelson.
Arlene was full of life, full of personality and full of fun. She was beautiful, elegant and had a wonderful sense of style. She was loved and admired for her excellent sense of humor and her determination and drive to excel at everything she did.
A graduate of Ohio State University, Arlene was a homemaker and president of two charity organizations in Youngstown before moving with Bert to Miami, in 1973. She had a lifelong passion and talent for bridge, becoming a Life Master, tennis and golf.
They both loved spending time with family and friends from Ohio and from the Cricket Club and Westview Country Club in Miami. Recently, Arlene moved to an apartment in Discovery Village in Palm Beach Gardens and made lovely new friends there.
In addition to her immediate family, Arlene is survived by her brother Jerry (Kay) Tamarkin; her sister-in-law, Doris Tamarkin; in-laws Shirley (Stan) Lerner; and all of her wonderful nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bert; her brother, Jack Tamarkin; her nephew, Douglas Tamarkin; and her in-laws, Allen, Arlene, Robert and Joyce Lockshin.
The family is forever grateful to Arlene's extraordinary caregivers Marianne Lubin for over 5 years of selfless devotion and Sherret Thompson for her "spa days" and nature walks. In lieu of food or flowers, please donate to (feedingsouthflorida.org
