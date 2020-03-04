|
Cohen, Arlene R.
On March 4, 2020, Arlene R. Cohen, loving Wife, Mother and Nana passed away peacefully at the age of 69.
Arlene was born in Montreal, Quebec to Samuel and Elaine Rabinovich. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy from McGill University. On February 3, 1974, she married Dr. Larry K. Cohen. They raised three sons, Warren, Erik, and Ryan in Pittsburgh, PA. Over the years, and especially in retirement, Arlene enjoyed traveling with Larry and spending time with their family. Nothing was more important to Arlene than the time spent with her five grandchildren, Sam, Josh, Hunter, Lyla, and Spencer. Arlene loved orchids and the imagery of hearts, and was known for the beautiful ways she displayed them both throughout her home.
Arlene's love and generosity extended beyond her family. Through her support for Israel and her communities in both Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Pittsburgh, PA, Arlene devoted much of her time to giving back to her community. She was deeply involved with Adat Shalom in Pittsburgh, Temple Judea in Palm Beach Gardens, and the Alpert Jewish Family Service, especially their No Excuse For Abuse campaign.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Elaine and Samuel and brother-in-law Phil Cohen. She is survived by her husband Larry, her sons Warren (Susanne), Erik (Beth), and Ryan (Beth) as well as her grandchildren Samuel, Joshua, Hunter, Lyla and Spencer, her sister Thelma Haimovitz (Allan), sister-in-law Ruth Cohen and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at Temple Judea, 4311 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, on Friday, March 6 at 10:00AM. A private burial will be held in Austin, TX. The family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Erik and Beth Cohen in Austin, TX.
For those wishing to honor Arlene's memory, donations can be made to Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County (www.alpertjfs.org) or Temple Judea (templejudeapbc.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020