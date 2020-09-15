Capasso, Armando M.
Armando M. Capasso, age 98, of Boynton Beach, passed away September 13, 2020.
Friends will be received at Scobee-Combs-Bowden Funeral Home, 599 N.E. 15th Ave., Boynton Beach, FL from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church, 643 St. Mark Place, Boynton Beach, FL at 11:00AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020. A Private Committal Service will be held at the South Florida National Cemetery.
