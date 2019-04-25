COLOMBO, Arnaldo Arnaldo "Aldo" Bruno Colombo died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home in South Palm Beach. He was 97. He was born October 1, 1921, in Beverino (province of La Spezia), Italy, to Giulia and Arnaldo Colombo in the home built by the family of his mother, whose maiden name also was Colombo. The family lived in Beverino and Genoa, Italy. He received a marine engineering degree from the Instituto Tecnico Nautico Statale in Genoa in 1942. After World War II, he began working for Standard-Vacuum Oil Co. (which later became Esso and Exxon). Aldo was on an extended business trip in 1957 to the Stanvac office in White Plains, NY, when he met Marie Micoli, who also worked for the company. They married about six months later on May 17, 1958, and moved to Japan, then Hong Kong and Singapore, before returning home to Eastchester, NY. He became a naturalized citizen in 1966. Future assignments took him and his family to Ferrol, Spain; Trieste, Italy; and London, England. They settled in 1977 in the Basking Ridge section of Bernards Township, NJ. He retired in 1986 and then for several years inspected ships in the U.S. Navy's "mothball fleet". For many years in retirement he divided his time between New Jersey, then Florida, and Italy, maintaining and enjoying the home where he was born. He and Marie moved permanently to Palm Beach County in 2002, living primarily in South Palm Beach. Aldo volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, and enjoyed playing bridge, reading thrillers, listening to opera, fishing and traveling. He especially loved cooking, and he was happiest when family and friends gathered around the dinner table, either at home or in a restaurant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Luigi "Gino", and his sister-in-law, Giuliana. He is survived by his wife, Marie; his son, Michael, and daughter-in-law, Harlene Hayne of Dunedin, New Zealand; his daughter, Karyn of West Palm Beach; and his granddaughters, Marea and Sara both of Dunedin, New Zealand. He also is survived in the United States by his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Zanchelli (Gene); niece, Kim Zanchelli Bessire (Ron) and their children, Julianna and Alexander; niece, Gina Zanchelli Astran (Dan) and their children, Isabella and Christina; and niece, Maria and her sons, Robert and Alexander. He also is survived by his nephews in Italy, Mauro (Nicoletta) and their children, Pier-luca (Elisabetta), Emanuele and Roberto; Paolo (Tiziana) and their children, Gabriella (Roberto) and Matteo (Annagiulia); great-great-nieces, Elena, Cristina and Aurora; and extended family in Argentina. Services and burial will be at a later date in Beverino, Italy. Memorial donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary