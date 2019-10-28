|
Mills, Jr., Arnold LeRoy
Arnold LeRoy Mills, Jr., of North Palm Beach, FL, (formerly of Scituate, MA) passed away October 26, 2019. Arnold was a graduate of the USMMA Kings Point, NY Class of 55A and served in the Merchant Marine and subsequently as a US Navy pilot during the Korean War era.
Born in White Plains, NY to Arnold L. Mills and Marjorie (Bull) Mills, Arnold was predeceased by his parents and his sister Priscilla M. Heacock. He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Elizabeth Smith (Favor J.), and son Arnold L. III (Kimberly). He also leaves beloved grandchildren Teresa and Anne Smith, Benjamin, Catarina, and Gabriela Mills, his brother Taylor AB Mills (Susan) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A 58 year survivor of Type 1 diabetes and a Joslin Clinic 50 year Gold Medalist, Arnold requested that his organs be donated to the Joslin diabetes research program.
A gathering for friends and family will be held at his Florida home on Thursday, October 31 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM.
Donations in Arnold's memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, Brookline MA (children's cancer research) or JDRF, NY, NY (Type 1 diabetes research).
Northwood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019