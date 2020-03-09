Home

Arnold William Jacobson, 82, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Arnold is survived by his two daughters Iris Blaine and Wendy (Daron) Walker; son Jerrold Jacobson; grandchildren Mitchell Walker, Molly Walker, and Ryan Blaine; brother Jeff (Diane) Jacobson; nephews Justin (Dinar) Jacobson and Jordan Jacobson. For more than 5 decades he was known as Mr. Electronics. Our Poppy was one of a kind. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
