MULLENS, Arnold William
Arnold William Mullens, 101, died peacefully in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on July 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. "Arky" was born March 9, 1918 in Binghamton, NY, the son of Nathan and Bessie Mulinsky. In 2018, Arky was preceded in death by the love of his life, Myrtle Shuman Mullens, to whom he was married nearly 79 years. He was also preceded in death by his brother Benjamin and his sister Roye Mulinsky Sall.
Arky and Myrtle married October 8, 1939, and raised in Binghamton five children, all of whom survive them: Susan Mullens Bernstein (Harvey) Morgan of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Penny Mullens Miller Harris of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Leslie Mullens (Geoffrey) Margolis of Los Angeles, CA; Jeffrey Mullens of West Palm Beach, FL; and Shari Mullens (Gary) Winston of Houston, TX. Myrtle and Arky doted on 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Arky is also survived by his sister Phyllis Mulinsky Siskin.
Outgoing, thoughtful, and generous, Arky founded and led sales for Specialty Foods in Binghamton, NY. He was known for endless devotion to his family and friends, for his kindness to everyone he met, for his love of games and sports, and for dancing beautifully with Myrtle well into their 90s.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Judea, 4311 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 29 to July 30, 2019