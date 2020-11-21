1/1
Arthur L. Mahon
Arthur L. Mahon, age 58, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home in Boynton Beach.
Art is survived by his loving family, his father, Arthur J. Mahon, his sisters, Maura, Madonna and Nancy, his sister-in-law Susan Trerotola, his niece and nephew, Emelia and Chris and many loving cousins from the Mahon, Slote, Thanhauser, O'Leary, Fitzpatrick and Burris families and his uncle Neil Mahon and aunt Nula Thanhauser. Art's mother, Myra Murphy Mahon, predeceased him and he now joins her in Eternal Life.
Art will be sadly missed by all of those who were blessed to know and love him. He was an enormously generous, kind, gentle, caring and witty person. Born on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1961, Art loved and celebrated every Holiday, particularly Christmas, by giving generously to others. He attended school and grew up in Pleasantville, NY, and then later in Chappaqua, NY, when his family moved there.
Art had a special capacity for engaging with and helping people. Art had a career as a retail manager and officer at several companies in Miami Beach and Port St. Lucie, FL including Macy's and Brooks Brothers where he oversaw several departments. Later in his career, while living in Madison, CT, Art dedicated his life to not-for-profit organizations. Art was a sympathetic listener with a warm wit. Art loved spending time with his family, warm weather, the sun and the beach. As a child, he had spent summers with his family and Burris cousins at the beach in Madison, CT. When he retired he moved to Ocean Ridge and then Boynton Beach, FL to be closer to his family. Art was a life-long reader and book lover.
Art loved and cared for animals throughout his life. He leaves his cherished shih-poo, Nyla.
The Mahon Family requests that well-wishers make donations to their local animal rescue center or ASPCA. Funeral arrangements are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time and details will be posted on Legacy.com.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
