Fink, Arthur Maxwell
Arthur Maxwell Fink, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on August 26, 2019. Born in New York City on March 24, 1931, Arthur is survived by his beloved wife Helen; children Susan (Greg) and Barbara (Philip); grandchildren Jessica (Robert), Danielle (Jamison), Becky (Matt), Caleb, and Shoshana; and great-granddaughter Lily Grace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , the Lakota Tribe, or Friends of Jupiter Beach.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, August 30, 2019, in the community room at Allegro, 1031 Community Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019