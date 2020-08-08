Teolis, Arthur MichaelArthur Michael Teolis, 78, passed away peacefully August 1, 2020, in his Palm Beach Gardens home after battling with ALS. He is survived by his wife of more than four decades, Joan Williams Teolis; a son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren; and a brother and two sisters.Beginning in the 1970s, Mr. Teolis earned a national reputation as an organizer and contract negotiator for members of the airline industry, for whom he gained unprecedented benefits that reversed years of wage gaps and discrimination. Members of Silver Wings International, an organization of retired airline employees, remember him as a visionary who was not afraid to push the envelope for equality and fairness. Later in his career, he drew upon this experience to represent working people in several other industries.Born in Providence, RI, Mr. Teolis treasured his Italian heritage and was an enthusiastic traveler who conversed easily in English, Italian, and French. He often referred to his good fortune in getting to know and help all kinds of people all over the world. After retiring in Florida, he turned his attention and ready smile to local friends and neighbors, who included members of his French class and children whom he tutored through a volunteer literacy program.Contributions in honor of Mr. Teolis would be welcomed by the Multilingual Language Cultural Society, 550 Okeechobee Boulevard, #121, West Palm Beach, FL 33401; and Furry Friends, 100 Capital Street, Jupiter, FL 33458.