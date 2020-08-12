1/
Athailya Hall
Hall, Athailya
On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Athailya "Peggy" Dunaway Hall passed away at the age of 95 years. Peggy was born in Middletown, OH, in 1925 to Orville and Pearl Dunaway. She and her older brother, Glenn Dunaway, spent most of their childhood in Middletown, OH. In 1944, she married Albert "Bud" P. Hall, Jr. of Madison, CT, where they lived and were proud members of the Congregational Church.
They later moved to Boynton Beach, FL, in 1982.
Peggy was known for her lovable personality, great sense of humor and incredible ambition. During World War II, after graduating from high school, she took a position with Aeronca Aircraft. She later spent many years supporting the Connecticut and New England Society of Architects as an Executive Secretary, helping them set up their Palm Beach, Florida Chapter, and later became a successful realtor.
She was very active throughout her life. She grew up riding horses, loved to dance, was very involved with her sons' little league teams and other sports interests, and was an avid golfer herself, becoming a State and District Player in Connecticut.
Peggy was loved by her family and all who knew her, and the beautiful memories she left will always be cherished. She is survived by her 3 sons, Glenn (Holly), Ronald and Lawrence (Kay), her nephew, Mark Dunaway, her 9 grandchildren, Dana (Scott), Allison (Vince), Jaclyn (Dan), Brittney, Tim, Tina (Rick), Traci, Kristin (Mike) and Tyler (Brianna), and her 9 great-grandchildren, Cayson, Kinley, Hanna, Ricky, Emily, Lexy, Mikayla, Finley and Prestyn.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Dorsey – E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL, 33461. Interment will follow at the Lake Worth Memory Gardens. Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Peggy to the South Florida PGA-Hope. Helping disabled Military Veterans learn to play and enjoy golf. South Florida PGA 186 Atlantis Blvd. Atlantis, Fl 33462 https://link.edgepilot.com/s/e67736bc/GDHwTEafpEupxvfT8SxdfA?u=https://charity.gofundme.com/south-florida-prof-golf-assoc-charitable-foundation?lang=en-us



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
5619643772
