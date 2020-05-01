Audrey A. Saner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saner, Audrey A.
Audrey A. Saner, 49, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She has gone to heaven to join her beloved "Pop-Pop" Lewis D. Hill, and "Nana" Opal G. Hill. We can all imagine that when she arrives Pop-Pop will be there to take her in his arms. Audrey was a beloved, special person who touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. The family would like to thank the many persons who helped Audrey during her life, especially her caregivers and the staff at Exceptionalities. Left to cherish her memory are her mother Donna H. Peccia, and father Edward J. Saner; her stepfather Joseph A. Peccia, Sr., her devoted sister Torrey Saner Esham and brother Joseph A. Peccia, Jr. and a number of other relatives and friends. In light of today's circumstances, services will be limited to the immediate family. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved