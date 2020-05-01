Saner, Audrey A.

Audrey A. Saner, 49, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She has gone to heaven to join her beloved "Pop-Pop" Lewis D. Hill, and "Nana" Opal G. Hill. We can all imagine that when she arrives Pop-Pop will be there to take her in his arms. Audrey was a beloved, special person who touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. The family would like to thank the many persons who helped Audrey during her life, especially her caregivers and the staff at Exceptionalities. Left to cherish her memory are her mother Donna H. Peccia, and father Edward J. Saner; her stepfather Joseph A. Peccia, Sr., her devoted sister Torrey Saner Esham and brother Joseph A. Peccia, Jr. and a number of other relatives and friends. In light of today's circumstances, services will be limited to the immediate family. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.



