Wharton, Audrey Ann
Audrey Ann Wharton (Rieck), 53, of Palm Beach Gardens passed away peacefully in her home with family and friends after a 4-year battle with ovarian cancer on September 19, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 30 years, Walter Wharton, her children Alyssa, Madison, Haley and Hunter, her parents Terry and Rhonda Bernard, siblings Marley Hyer, Teresa Bernard, Chelsea Gilman, Jim Rieck, numerous nephews, and loving friends. A Celebration of Llife will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, September 26. It can be viewed live at (https://www.youtube.com/c/StMarksEpiscopalChurchAndSchool/live
).
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to (ocrahope.org
) or (trustbridgefoundation.org
).