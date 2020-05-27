Audrey Elizabeth Metz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Metz, Audrey Elizabeth
Audrey Elizabeth Metz, 94, of West Palm Beach, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Trustbridge, West Palm Beach. Born in West Elizabeth, PA. She enjoyed going to church, volunteering at the VFW and working in the cafeteria at Forest Hill High School. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Metz. Audrey is survived by her two daughters Roberta Ball and Nancy Metz, her two grandchildren and their spouses Casey and John Creo of Brick, NJ, Jennifer Ball of West Palm Beach, and three great-grandchildren Neveah Ball and Kitai Brown and Zachary Creo. She will be laid to rest Friday morning, May 27 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved