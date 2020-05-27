Metz, Audrey Elizabeth

Audrey Elizabeth Metz, 94, of West Palm Beach, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Trustbridge, West Palm Beach. Born in West Elizabeth, PA. She enjoyed going to church, volunteering at the VFW and working in the cafeteria at Forest Hill High School. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Metz. Audrey is survived by her two daughters Roberta Ball and Nancy Metz, her two grandchildren and their spouses Casey and John Creo of Brick, NJ, Jennifer Ball of West Palm Beach, and three great-grandchildren Neveah Ball and Kitai Brown and Zachary Creo. She will be laid to rest Friday morning, May 27 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store