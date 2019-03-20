FICARRO, Audrey Audrey Ficarro (née Steinbecker) slipped from this life peacefully at the age of 90 on March 11, 2019 at the La Posada Lifecare Community in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Her husband of 68 years, Nicholas "Nick" Ficarro, recently spent many quiet hours at her bedside. They have been residents of Palm Beach Gardens for many years. Prior to living in Palm Beach Gardens they had a home on Singer Island for several years. Audrey graduated from Flushing High School in Flushing, New York, and went on to work for AT&T. She retired from AT&T after some 30 years of service. In Florida, she worked for a time in the Palm Beach Gardens Sheriff's office which she enjoyed. She was a fine tennis player and played for many years in New York and Florida. Her sharp mind drew her into finances as a hobby. She was a very good cook and especially liked baking and sharing recipes and trying new ones. She and Nick also enjoyed playing Bingo as it brought them together with their friends. They loved to travel with their senior friends exploring new places in Florida and beyond. Audrey and Nick loved animals. All during their marriage they had a cat or two living with them. They loved their family, and having no children of their own, they enjoyed spoiling their many nieces and nephews. Audrey is survived by her husband Nicholas Ficarro, numerous nieces and nephews, and her dear friend of 60 years, Helen Prunty of Garden City, New York. She is predeceased by her parents, the Steinbeckers and her sister Lillian. We wish to thank the staff of La Posada and the Hospice nurses who cared for her in her final days. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary