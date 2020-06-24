Audrey Halperin

Halperin, Audrey
Audrey Brudno Halperin, of Atlantis, FL, formerly of Wayland, MA, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, after courageously battling ovarian cancer.
Audrey lived a full and active life until just days ago, sharing joy and relishing every moment that she spent with family, friends and loved ones. She was an avid golf and bridge player, and enjoyed walking, concerts, traveling, movies and crossword puzzles, which she completed every day.
Audrey was born in Boston, MA on August 2, 1930 and grew up in a two-family home in Brighton, the youngest of three sisters. Audrey developed her trademark vibrant and engaging personality at a young age. A lifelong learner, she earned entry to and graduated from the prestigious Boston Latin School for girls, where she was known as a gifted writer and public speaker. As a 16-year-old sophomore, she was selected to introduce young Congressional hopeful, John F. Kennedy, when he addressed the students and faculty there. She later graduated from Clark University. Audrey continued to educate herself throughout her lifetime and could converse about a wide range of subjects at a moment's notice.
Audrey married Edward Halperin in 1950 and was instrumental in helping him build his successful advertising specialty business, Perin Products. She worked in the factory until October of 1952 when her first child, James, was born. The couple continued to work together until the company was sold to Dymo industries in 1962.
During those years, Audrey gave birth to three more children: Abigail in 1954, Sharon in 1956, and Marjorie in 1960. The family moved to Wayland, MA in 1960 where they remained until 1982. By her example, Audrey continuously attempted to instill her joy, literacy, acceptance, empathy and optimism in all of her children and, later, in her ten grandchildren.
In addition to helping Ed and raising four children, Audrey was involved in the League of Women Voters and a bridge club, and enjoyed extensive travel and golf.
In 1982, Audrey and Ed moved from Wayland, MA to Atlantis, FL, where they relished their retirement together, amidst near-constant travel with and visits by family and friends. They also fulfilled their dream of living on a golf course.
Audrey immersed herself in her community and became a patron of the arts supporting the Dreyfoos School, the Miami City Ballet, the Kravis Center, the Bruce Wood Dance Company, Dramaworks and public radio. She was also a staunch supporter of Planned Parenthood and the Democratic Party, among many others.
As Ed slowly succumbed to late-stage Alzheimer's, Audrey insisted on caring for him at home until his death in May, 2014 at age 88. They were married for early 64 years.
Audrey is survived by her four children, their spouses, her companion, Sumner Vivat and her ten grandchildren whose lives she took an active role in. Her energy, her positive attitude and her zest for life were infectious. Everyone who met her adored her, even if meeting her for the first time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. A Celebration of her Life will be arranged at a future date.
Audrey Brudno Halperin, of Atlantis, FL, formerly of Wayland, MA, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, after courageously battling ovarian cancer.
Audrey lived a full and active life until just days ago, sharing joy and relishing every moment that she spent with family, friends and loved ones. She was an avid golf and bridge player, and enjoyed walking, concerts, traveling, movies and crossword puzzles, which she completed every day.
Audrey was born in Boston, MA on August 2, 1930 and grew up in a two-family home in Brighton, the youngest of three sisters. Audrey developed her trademark vibrant and engaging personality at a young age. A lifelong learner, she earned entry to and graduated from the prestigious Boston Latin School for girls, where she was known as a gifted writer and public speaker. As a 16-year-old sophomore, she was selected to introduce young Congressional hopeful, John F. Kennedy, when he addressed the students and faculty there. She later graduated from Clark University. Audrey continued to educate herself throughout her lifetime and could converse about a wide range of subjects at a moment's notice.
Audrey married Edward Halperin in 1950 and was instrumental in helping him build his successful advertising specialty business, Perin Products. She worked in the factory until October of 1952 when her first child, James, was born. The couple continued to work together until the company was sold to Dymo industries in 1962.
During those years, Audrey gave birth to three more children: Abigail in 1954, Sharon in 1956, and Marjorie in 1960. The family moved to Wayland, MA in 1960 where they remained until 1982. By her example, Audrey continuously attempted to instill her joy, literacy, acceptance, empathy and optimism in all of her children and, later, in her ten grandchildren.
In addition to helping Ed and raising four children, Audrey was involved in the League of Women Voters and a bridge club, and enjoyed extensive travel and golf.
In 1982, Audrey and Ed moved from Wayland, MA to Atlantis, FL, where they relished their retirement together, amidst near-constant travel with and visits by family and friends. They also fulfilled their dream of living on a golf course.
Audrey immersed herself in her community and became a patron of the arts supporting the Dreyfoos School, the Miami City Ballet, the Kravis Center, the Bruce Wood Dance Company, Dramaworks and public radio. She was also a staunch supporter of Planned Parenthood and the Democratic Party, among many others.
As Ed slowly succumbed to late-stage Alzheimer's, Audrey insisted on caring for him at home until his death in May, 2014 at age 88. They were married for early 64 years.
Audrey is survived by her four children, their spouses, her companion, Sumner Vivat and her ten grandchildren whose lives she took an active role in. Her energy, her positive attitude and her zest for life were infectious. Everyone who met her adored her, even if meeting her for the first time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. A Celebration of her Life will be arranged at a future date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.