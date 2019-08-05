Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Rhoades
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey S. Rhoades

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey S. Rhoades Obituary
Rhoades, Audrey S.
March 23, 1928 - August 1, 2019
Audrey S. Rhoades departed this life to join her beloved husband of sixty nine years, Alan. She is survived by her son Jay, sister Barbara, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. An incredibly strong, courageous and beautiful woman, Audrey lived most of her life battling Rheumatoid arthritis, yet she was always there to lend her support as a devoted wife and mother with a smile on her face. Services will be held graveside in Richmond, VA at Hebrew Cemetery, 11:00AM, Tuesday, August 6. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.