Rhoades, Audrey S.
March 23, 1928 - August 1, 2019
Audrey S. Rhoades departed this life to join her beloved husband of sixty nine years, Alan. She is survived by her son Jay, sister Barbara, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. An incredibly strong, courageous and beautiful woman, Audrey lived most of her life battling Rheumatoid arthritis, yet she was always there to lend her support as a devoted wife and mother with a smile on her face. Services will be held graveside in Richmond, VA at Hebrew Cemetery, 11:00AM, Tuesday, August 6. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019