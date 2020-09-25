Wharton, Audrey
Audrey Ann Wharton (Rieck), 53, of Palm Beach Gardens
passed away peacefully in her home with family and friends
after a 4-year battle with ovarian cancer on September 19, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 30 years, Walter Wharton, her children Alyssa, Madison, Haley and Hunter, her parents Terry and Rhonda Bernard, siblings Marley Hyer, Teresa Bernard, Chelsea Gilman, Jim Rieck, numerous nephews, and loving friends. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 26. It can be viewed live at https://www.youtube.com/c/StMarksEpiscopalChurchAndSchool/live
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to ocrahope.org
or trustbridgefoundation.org