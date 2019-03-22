LEAF, Aurell Aurell Leaf, a former Captain in the Marine Corps and retired Wall Street executive, died on March 16, 2019, in Port Charlotte, FL after a short illness. He was 82 years old. Prior to moving to Port Charlotte in 2018, he had lived in Palm Beach for over 30 years. Aurell was born in New Rochelle, NY in 1936, the son of Harold and Mabel Leaf and the oldest of six children. He attended Eastchester High School where he was captain of both the Varsity Golf and Basketball teams, and sixty-five years after graduating, his name is still displayed on a banner in the school's gym. He went on to attend Rutgers University, where he was a star player on the Varsity Basketball team. After graduating from Rutgers in 1958 and completing overseas tours in the Marines, Mr. Leaf returned to New York to begin his Wall Street career. He eventually became a Vice President in the Municipal Securities Department of The Guaranty Trust Company, known as J.P. Morgan, today, where he worked for over 25 years. In 1981, he moved to Miami to help open the bank's first office in Florida, and later moved to Morgan's Palm Beach office. Aurell was married to the former Cecilia Sambria-Andre, who died in 2017. He is survived by three brothers, a sister, six nieces and nephews, and seven grandnieces and nephews. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary