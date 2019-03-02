|
PEREZ, Aurora Aguilar Aurora Aguilar Perez, 91, of Greenacres, FL, died Friday, March 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Mayra Valdes (Servando) and Maria Marinas (Diego); her grand-children, Miguel Morales, Jr. (Maria), Mayra "Nany" Fernandez (Osvany), Cristina Hernandez (Geovanny), and Elizabeth Marinas; her great- granddaughters, Natalie and Nicole Morales and Isabella and Camila Fernandez. Also surviving are her sisters, Ana Espinosa, Aida Roig and Victoria Aguilar (Luis). Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 5:00PM to 10:00PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at QUATTLEBAUM FUNERAL, CREMATION AND EVENT CENTER at HILLCREST. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, West Palm Beach. Those who wish may make contributions in her memory to TrustBridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 2, 2019