Our Beloved Bernard passed away peacefully in his home that he kept so neat and comfortable for his family, on Monday May 4, 2020. Bernard was born December 8, 1954, to the late Leon R. Williams and Dorothy Turnquest Williams, in Riviera Beach, Florida.
Bernard was a Master Mechanic and Transmission Builder. He could fix anything around the house, and was known for his grilled baby back ribs and pigeon peas and rice. He loved to go thrift store shopping, driving around looking for yard sales and curbing with his wife Linda of 42 years and their three grands, Tarik his big boy, Rocco his twin and Rosie the love of his life. Not only did his sons Austin B. Jr., and Rick call him "POPS" their friends did as well. He was a fun person to be around and he shot from the hip, said it like it was.
Bernard and Linda fell in love at an early age while she was attending North Shore High School in West Palm Beach Florida, and married in 1977.
Our home will never be the same without him. He leaves a big void in the life of his wife Linda Rose, their two sons, Austin B. Jr., (Esther), Ernest Ricardo "Rick" Williams.
Help his love and compassion continue by making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020.